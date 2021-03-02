UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Expresses Grave Concern Over Continual Rapid Outbreak Of Corona Virus In Mirpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:22 PM

AJK Prime Minister expresses grave concern over continual rapid outbreak of Corona virus in Mirpur

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of the novel Corona virus in the expatriates district of Mirpur in the State

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of the novel Corona virus in the expatriates district of Mirpur in the State.

He appealed to the citizens of the COVID-19 virus-riddled Mirpur district to face the pandemic with patience by cooperating with the administration to overcome the deadly virus.

In a statement the Prime Minister said, with grave concern, that since the corona virus was at rapid spread in Mirpur, immediate cooperation of the citizens with the authorities could help control the pandemic.

Farooq Haider commended the role of overseas Kashmiris and appealed them to adopt proactive measures and supplement government efforts to control the pandemic while visiting their ancestral districts in Mirpur divison including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

Farooq Haider said that our Kashmiri expatriates, should inform the government immediately about their arrival so that arrangements could be made for their timely quarantine to save their lives as well as their relatives.

