AJK Prime Minister expresses grief over the sad demise of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi here on Friday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of Pak Army Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi here on Friday expressed his profound grief over the sad demise of Pak Army Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal.

In his condolence message termed his death painful irreparable loss for the nation and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.