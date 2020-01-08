UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Sad Demise Of Fakhruddin G Ibrahim

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

AJK Prime Minister expresses sorrow over sad demise of Fakhruddin G Ibrahim

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned jurist and former Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Fakharuddin G Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned jurist and former Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Fakharuddin G Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister, while extending heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members, paid tribute to the services of the late Fakharuddin G Ibrahim in the field of law and constitution.

Meanwhile Raja Farooq Haider Khan also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the aircraft crash. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and paid rich tributes to the martyred pilots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Sad

Recent Stories

Trump to Address Nation at 11 AM EST/1600 GMT Afte ..

1 minute ago

US Forces Abandon 2 Bases in Northeastern Syria - ..

1 minute ago

Lahore, Federal Boards qualify for hockey final of ..

1 minute ago

Minister reviews measures taken by Punjab Environm ..

1 minute ago

Meeting held for improvement in Punjab agri sector ..

9 minutes ago

Ghosn alleges 'collusion,' five-year wait for verd ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.