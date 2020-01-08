AJK Prime Minister expresses sorrow over sad demise of Fakhruddin G Ibrahim

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned jurist and former Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Fakharuddin G Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned jurist and former Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Fakharuddin G Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister, while extending heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members, paid tribute to the services of the late Fakharuddin G Ibrahim in the field of law and constitution.

Meanwhile Raja Farooq Haider Khan also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the aircraft crash. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and paid rich tributes to the martyred pilots.