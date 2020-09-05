UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Kicks Off His General Elections Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider kicks off his general elections campaign

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) By formally kicking off his electioneering for the forthcoming general elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday announced that next general elections will be held in complete free, fair and transparent manner.

Addressing a mammoth public rally at Ranjata in outskirts of the State's, capital town on Saturday Haider said his government had taken revolutionary steps for the socio economic uplift of the people and completed mega development projects.

He said one billion rupees have been earmarked to impart professional training to the youth to earn honorable livelihood.

He said another one billion rupees are being spent to launch four new projects while sufficient funds have been allocated for the beautification of the Capital city.

He said an institute of cardiology will be set in Muzaffarabad and machinery has already been purchased for this purpose.

The Prime Minister said government has taken historical steps during four year and resolve long standing issues of the people and completed mega developmental projects and laid a strong foundation of an honest government in AJK.

He told very responsive gathering that he resisted with full force the shifting plan of capital from Muzaffarabad and rose against his own party and did not compromised on principles.

The Prime Minister on the occasion formally announced his election campaign.

