AJK Prime Minister For Immediate Restoration Of Communications Networks In Rains-hit, Snow-clad Areas

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday ordered for immediate restoration of communications networks in the snow-clad upper reaches and rains-hit areas of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday ordered for immediate restoration of communications networks in the snow-clad upper reaches and rains-hit areas of the state.

In a statement, he directed the authorities concerned to submit a report regarding snow and rains hit areas of the state.

The prime minister advised the administration to remain on high alert round the clock to deal with the situation arising out of rain and snow fall so that people and tourists do not face any eventuality.

He said that due to the snowfall, the severity of the cold has been increased in the upper areas, in this connection the maintenance of the land route of the people is the first responsibility of the government and the administration.

Niazi said it was the responsibility of the administration to furnish easy and safe travelling facilities to the people and any negligence would not be tolerated, he warned.

The prime minister appealed to the masses to refrain from unnecessary travelling in the ongoing rains and snow-fall hit areas of the State to avert any threat of the bad weather conditions.

