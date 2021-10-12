UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Forms Committee To Monitor Construction Work Of Ongoing Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:03 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Sain Sahki Saheli Sarkar, an illustrious preacher of Islam in the subcontinent and inspected the ongoing construction work of the mausoleum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Sain Sahki Saheli Sarkar, an illustrious preacher of islam in the subcontinent and inspected the ongoing construction work of the mausoleum.

On the occasion, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman and other concerned officials briefed the AJK PM regarding the pace of construction work.

The prime minister constituted a special committee comprising Secretary Law, Secretary Aquaf , Secretary Physical Planning and Housing and Commissioner Muzaffarabad to monitor the construction work of the shrine.

The committee will ensure the speedy and quality construction work on Mazar and keep informed the prime minister in this regard.

