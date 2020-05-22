AJK Prime Minister grieved over loss of life in PIA plane crash

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Friday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline's plane in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Friday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline's plane in Karachi.

The PM in a condolence message sympathized with the families who had lost their dear ones in the tragic incident. He prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured.