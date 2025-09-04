AJK Prime Minister Highlights Government's Transformative Achievements
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has asserted that his government has revolutionized the governance system in AJK by introducing a culture of accountability, merit, and transparency. Addressing various delegations at Jammu Kashmir House Thursday,he emphasized that all institutions now function strictly according to the constitution and law.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted several key initiatives undertaken to improve government performance. These include introducing a biometric attendance system in public offices and establishing a transparent Public Service Commission.He also emphasized the importance of austerity measures, noting that unnecessary expenditures previously burdened almost every department. "Earlier, there used to be a line of people on deputation at Kashmir House, where taxpayers' money was squandered ruthlessly. Now, everyone is running away," he remarked.
On this occasion, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq stressed that he began the accountability process with his own team, ensuring no room for allegations of corruption. "Billions of rupees were spent in two years, yet not a single allegation of corruption has been made against me or my cabinet," he added.
Key appointments were made purely on merit, with transparency ensured at all levels. The CBR surpassed its revenue collection targets, reflecting people's trust in the government, he further highlighted.
The Prime Minister also highlighted significant development initiatives, including the construction of around 3,000 kilometers of roads in the past two years.The introduction of e-tendering saved billions in public funds. "I did whatever was in my power for the people," he remarked.
Emphasizing public accountability, he stressed that representatives must have the courage to answer their people, instilling a sense of responsibility.
During the interaction, the Prime Minister maintained that his government's achievements over the past two years far exceeded those of previous rulers who governed the state for over seven decades. Visiting delegations appreciated the Prime Minister's spirit of public service and commitment to the welfare of the people, underscoring the government's dedication to transparency and accountability.
APP/ahr/378
