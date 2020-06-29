UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister, Info Minister Condemns Terrorists Attack On PSX In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:56 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned the terrorists attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Monday in which four security guards and a police officer embraced martyrdom

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned the terrorists attack on pakistan stock exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Monday in which four security guards and a police officer embraced martyrdom.

In his statement Prime Minister AJK paid tributes to the martyred security officials who sacrificed their lives in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He said due to the timely and effective response of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), terrorists remain failed to achieve their targets.

AJK Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas also condemned the psx attack and lauded the bravery and professionalism of the LEAs.

In his separate statement, he also paid tributes to the martyred security officials for their sacrifice for the motherland.

