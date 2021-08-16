AJK Prime Minister meets Sadiq Sanjrani: Discuss development projects

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Monday called on the Acting President of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani in the federal metropolis and discussed matters relating to the promotion of tourism and industrial development in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Monday called on the Acting President of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani in the Federal metropolis and discussed matters relating to the promotion of tourism and industrial development in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Acting President assured full cooperation to the Azad Kashmir government for the promotion of tourism and hydro power projects in AJK, AJK Government spokesperson, Raja Azhar Iqbal told media persons.

Sanjrani underlined the need to ensure the provision of basic amenities of life to the people living at the Line of Control (LoC).

The AJK Prime Minister on the occasion said that soon after coming into power, the PTI-led government in Azad Jammu Kashmir had begun a new era of progress and development the state in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan .

Meanwhile, talking to the delegations of Ulema, the AJK Prime Minister said that a comprehensive development strategy would be chalked out to bring socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

He said strong and stable Azad Kashmir would be a great source of Inspirations for the people of occupied Kashmir and would effectively play its role for the liberation of the occupied Kashmir.

He said the new AJK, government would channelize all the resources for the prosperity and development of the people of the state.

Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was the real ambassador of Kashmir people and he had projected the Kashmir issue effectively at international level and added that Kashmir issue was at the top of the agenda of the government.

The delegation who met the Prime Minister include Pir Syed Arif Hussain Gillani the President of Ulema council Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir and leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema -e-Islam (F) Moullana Kamal-ud-Din Azad.