AJK Prime Minister meets Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider called on Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

Both the leader discussed deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and strongly rejected India's notorious move of revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that India could not suppress indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of force.

He strongly condemned the Indian motives against Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and assured AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan that whole Kashmiri nation was united over Kashmir and would continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just struggle.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed his profound gratitude to the opposition leader for his strong voice on Kashmir in the National Assembly.

Raja Farooq Haider also met Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Parliament House and discussed latest situation arising out after Indian government's repeal of Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

He said that Kashmiris were looking towards the political leadership of Pakistan for a strong voice on international forums.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured the AJK prime minister that Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle. Pakistan is standing with them.

He said that durable peace in the region was linked with the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute. AJK prime minister invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Azad Kashmir.