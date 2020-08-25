UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Orders Earliest Completion Of Rathua Harayam Bridge Over Mangla Dam

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:18 PM

AJK Prime Minister orders earliest completion of Rathua Harayam Bridge over Mangla dam

Taking stringent notice of inordinate delay in completion of construction work of 2.5 km long Rathua~Harrayam bridge over Mangla dam reservoir, Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities to complete the abandoned project within one month period

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) : Taking stringent notice of inordinate delay in completion of construction work of 2.5 km long Rathua~Harrayam bridge over Mangla dam reservoir, Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities to complete the abandoned project within one month period.

The contruction work of the Rathuaa~Harrayam bridge over Mangla reservoir is lying abandoned since past many years following non completion of a span at about mid of the bridge due to, what the concerned higher archive reportedly maintained, the technical reasons, leaving the mega project abandoned.

The WAPDA funded project of public welfare was launched under Mangla dam raising project, (completed in 2013), to bridge the millions of expatriates Mirpur city with the adjoining Islamgarh town, reducing the distance to greater extent.

Presiding over a high level meeting in connection with the construction of Ruthuaa Haryam bridge at the Federal capital on Tuesday, he directed the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the PWD, NESPAK and Contractor to submit a comprehensive report and settle all outstanding issues about the project within one month.

He said that further slackness with regard to the construction of the project will not be tolerated and responsible will be taken to task.

He said the present government has completed record developmental projects for the well-being of the people of AJK.

The Prime Minister was informed that according to the initial design of the project the construction of RCC bridge was not possible due to the condition of the land, however new PC1 is being revised and a steel bridge will be installed immediately to mitigate the suffering of the local population. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Kashmir affairs and secretaries to the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister WAPDA Dam Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

51 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

2 hours ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

2 hours ago

Top Chinese Diplomat Warns Against Regressing to C ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.