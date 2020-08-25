AJK Prime Minister orders earliest completion of Rathua Harayam Bridge over Mangla dam

Taking stringent notice of inordinate delay in completion of construction work of 2.5 km long Rathua~Harrayam bridge over Mangla dam reservoir, Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities to complete the abandoned project within one month period

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) : Taking stringent notice of inordinate delay in completion of construction work of 2.5 km long Rathua~Harrayam bridge over Mangla dam reservoir, Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities to complete the abandoned project within one month period.

The contruction work of the Rathuaa~Harrayam bridge over Mangla reservoir is lying abandoned since past many years following non completion of a span at about mid of the bridge due to, what the concerned higher archive reportedly maintained, the technical reasons, leaving the mega project abandoned.

The WAPDA funded project of public welfare was launched under Mangla dam raising project, (completed in 2013), to bridge the millions of expatriates Mirpur city with the adjoining Islamgarh town, reducing the distance to greater extent.

Presiding over a high level meeting in connection with the construction of Ruthuaa Haryam bridge at the Federal capital on Tuesday, he directed the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the PWD, NESPAK and Contractor to submit a comprehensive report and settle all outstanding issues about the project within one month.

He said that further slackness with regard to the construction of the project will not be tolerated and responsible will be taken to task.

He said the present government has completed record developmental projects for the well-being of the people of AJK.

The Prime Minister was informed that according to the initial design of the project the construction of RCC bridge was not possible due to the condition of the land, however new PC1 is being revised and a steel bridge will be installed immediately to mitigate the suffering of the local population. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Kashmir affairs and secretaries to the government.