AJK Prime Minister Orders For Timely Accomplishment Of Development Project

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to an under construction Kotli-Nakial road to review the speed and quality of the work

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to an under construction Kotli-Nakial road to review the speed and quality of the work.

During the visit, Prime Minister Niazi checked the construction material and directed authorities concerned to ensure quality work and timely accomplishment of the project.

The PM also directed the development authorities to ensure proper and timely disbursement of development funds so that the work on the ongoing projects could be accomplished within the stipulated time.

Providing quality transport facilities to the people, he said, was the top most priority of his government. Since there is no shortage of funds, the PM said, "It is the responsibility of the concerned departments to ensure proper disposal of the budget in good faith and honestly".

He said that his government would never compromise on the quality and speed of the projects. "Funds for development projects are being released on time, there is no issue of funds or budget so the government will not compromise on the quality or speed of projects", he said adding that a strict action would be taken in case a project was delayed due to any negligence on part of department or a contractor.

"Those found guilty of negligence or violating the merit and procedure will be held accountable", the PM said adding that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been providing ample funds for the construction and development of Azad Kashmir.

Stressing the need for proper use of development, the AJK PM said that let it be very clear that his government won't tolerate any laxity or negligence. "I will personally supervise all development projects to ensure proper disposal of the development budget", prime minister Niazi added.

The Prime Minister also directed SE Highways and SDO Kotli to complete the Kotli-Fatehpur-Thakiala road project within the stipulated time. "If the ongoing highway projects are not completed within the specified time, the concerned officers and the contractors will be held accountable", he said.

