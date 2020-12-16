UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Pays Homage To APS Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

AJK Prime Minister pays homage to APS martyrs

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has paid homage to the Army Public School martyrs of Peshawar which was occurred in 2014 in Peshawar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has paid homage to the Army Public school martyrs of Peshawar which was occurred in 2014 in Peshawar.

He said the tragic incident that was taken place on 16 December six years back but its panics and grievances are still alive in our hearts and souls, he asserted.

He said that while remembering this unfortunate and tragic day no one can stop himself/herself in shedding tears from the eyes and saying that the day was dawned with beautiful dreams and aspirations but the day sunk with the blood of innocent and flower like children which forced to mourn every human being and turned the environment gloomy, AJK PM maintained.

Farooq Haider while paying tributes to the parents of the martyred children of December 16, 2014 said that this day would be remembered as one of the tragic day in our history.

