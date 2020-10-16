AJK Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs of Pak Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, who had laid down their lives in Coastal Highway incident in Balochistan and landmine explosion in North Wazirstan.

Raja Farooq Haider, in a statement, said the army personnel were national heroes, who had been rendering matchless sacrifices for the defence of homeland. They had always made the nation proud with their everlasting sacrifices.

Meanwhile, former Khyber Pakhtunkhawa governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan called on the AJK prime minister and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the grave human rights violations situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jaamu & Kashmir and the military siege, which had been in place for the past over one year.

Sardar Mehtab appreciated precautionary measures taken by the AJK government for overcoming the COVID-19 epidemic in the state.