AJK Prime Minister Pays Tribute To People Living On LoC For Facing Indian Aggression

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appreciated the exemplary role demonstrated by the people of Neelum Valley for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing with velour and courage

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appreciated the exemplary role demonstrated by the people of Neelum Valley for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing with velour and courage.

Addressing a public gathering at Sharda, he said people of this area despite difficulties had not compromised on principles and offered great sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

The AJK PM announced to grant three thousand rupees per month from the state budget to the dependents of those civilians martyred due to Indian forces firing on the Line of Control (LoC).

He said on his request, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has enhanced the grant of compensation of martyrs from one hundred and fifty thousand rupees each to one million rupees and similarly the compensations of injured and damage of property were also increased manifold.

The AJK PM paid glowing tributes to Pakistan's armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country and said the people of AJK were standby with Pakistan's armed forces and were determined to offer every kind of sacrifices for the defense of the country.

He said Indian Prime Minister has started an undeclared war against the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and utilizing all illegal means to quell the freedom struggle with the use of military might but have failed to demoralize the spirit of freedom of the people of IIOJK.

Referring to the achievements of his government the AJK PM said the government has restored the merit, increased the state revenue and rights of the people were made available at the door steps of the common man without any political affiliations.

Raja Farooq Haider said revolutionary steps would be taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to the tourist to boost tourism in Neelum Valley.

He said steps would also be taken to preserve the wild life and promote trout fish farming on commercial basis. He announced permanent post of sub judge at Sharda and many other projects for the people of the area.

Addressing the gathering the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir said that Muslim League (N) was united and will return successful in the coming general elections.

