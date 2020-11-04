UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Qari Masood Yousaf

Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:16 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the religious services rendered by Qari Masood Yousaf and said that AJK government would increase the stipend of Qaris

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the religious services rendered by Qari Masood Yousaf and said that AJK government would increase the stipend of Qaris.

Addressing a condolence reference of Qari Masood Yousaf in Plundhari, he said that government has taken historical decisions and completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic development of the people of the state.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan appreciated the unprecedented role of the people of the Punch for offering unique sacrifices against the despotic Dogra rulers and liberated this part of the state.

The people of Poonch preferred to offer their lives but never compromised on principle and continued their struggle to overthrow the Dogra despotic rule.

On this occasion, he strongly condemned the blasphemous caricatures published by the French government and urged the Heads of the Islamic states to take strong notice of this issue which had injured the sentiments of the whole Muslim world.

The condolence reference was also addressed by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi and Moulana Saeed Yousaf.

