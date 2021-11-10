UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Reviews Progress On Implementation Of National Action Plan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:18 PM

AJK Prime Minister reviews progress on implementation of National Action Plan

A meeting of the Apex Committee, responsible for implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) was held chaired of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Apex Committee, responsible for implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) was held chaired of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister commended the Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir, General Officer Commanding (GCO)12 Division Murree, Brigade Commander 1AK Brigade, Heads of Intelligence Agencies, Secretaries to the Government, Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police.

He also commended the role of the Armed Forces for the implementation on NAP.

The Prime Minister said the Kashmiri people had been struggling for the achievement of their right to self determination and raised the awareness of freedom and liberty instead of bowing down before the oppressive imperialism.

He said the government was taking solid measures to bring the state a real base camp for the liberation movement and all resources would be channelized to achieve the goal.

The Prime Minister said the agenda of the National Action Plan for National Security, consisting of 20 points of national consensus, was put forward to eliminate terrorism wave following the tragic incident in Peshawar in early 2014.

In this connection the Police and the Divisional and District Administration under the guidance of the National Security Agencies had demonstrated their full capabilities, which were commendable.

He added that peace, security and development in the country was made possible by the joint efforts and coordination with all the institutions.

A report on the implementation of the 20-point agenda of the National Action Plan by the Home Department, Government of Azad Kashmir and other concerned agencies was presented in the meeting.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance report presented at the meeting and assured that every effort would be made to achieve this important goal of national security by utilizing the available resources for the implementation of the revised 14-point agenda of the National Action Plan.

The meeting also approved in principle the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the creation of posts of at least 500 police personnel to enhance the capacity of the police.

The Inspector General of Police would present a formal proposal in this regard at the competent forum. It was also decided during the meeting that the District Intelligence Committees and the Rural Defense Committees would be reactivated.

In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister thanked all the participants in general and especially the General Officer Commanding 12 Division Murree for his efforts for the development of Azad Kashmir and for the civilian population living on the Line of Control.

