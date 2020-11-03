AJK Prime Minister reviews progress on major projects of Mirpur city

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday said Mirpur is the centre of commercial and economic activities and people of the city had given tremendous sacrifices for the socio-economic development of the country

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday said Mirpur is the centre of commercial and economic activities and people of the city had given tremendous sacrifices for the socio-economic development of the country.

In a briefing regarding Rathova Haryam Bridge in Mirpur, he said Mirpur is the city of overseas Kashmiri who had played a vibrant role in protecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He said due to revision of PC-1 and change of the design of the bridge, the cost of the project had increased and now additional three billion rupees will be spent by the government on the completion of this project.

He directed the authorities' concerned to intensify the pace of progress on the project and complete it within the specified time.

The AJK PM directed the District Council, Municipal Corporation and Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) to collectively work for the improvement of sewerage system, provision of Sui gas and resolve the other issues being faced by the people of the city.

He urged the people to construct the new buildings in accordance with the building code to save the area from any catastrophe.