AJK Prime Minister Seeks Joint Strategy Of Leadership On Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:56 PM

AJK Prime Minister seeks joint strategy of leadership on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has invited all the political leadership of Azad Kashmir and APHC to formulate a unanimous strategy for upholding the sanctity and respect for the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has invited all the political leadership of Azad Kashmir and APHC to formulate a unanimous strategy for upholding the sanctity and respect for the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing foundation stone laying ceremony of renowned Kashmiri leader Choudhary Ghulam Abbas's tomb in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said Pakistan is an matter of faith for the Kashmiri people and in this context they had linked their destiny with Pakistan by adopting a historical resolution before the very inception of Pakistan.

He urged the people to demonstrate complete unity and extend their full support and encourage the Kashmiris struggling for their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He said late Choudhary Ghulam Abbas had played a significant role for the dignity and ideology of Pakistan and proved himself a real soldier of Pakistan by working day and night under the dynamic leadership of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the establishment of Pakistan.

He said Choudhary Ghulam Abbas was great leader and was close friend of Qauid-e-Azam and due to his commitment with Pakistan movement he was nominated a special representative of Muslim league in Kashmir.

Referring to the latest situation in occupied Kashmir, he said Kashmiri people were offering matchless sacrifices for their right of self determination and struggling for the implementation of United Nations resolutions to decide their future through holding free and impartial plebiscite.

