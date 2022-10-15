UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Seeks Strict Implementation Of Cybercrime, Social Media Laws

Published October 15, 2022

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday directed the law enforcement authorities to ensure full implementation of cybercrimes and social media laws to bring all those involved in insidious character assassination campaigns on social media to justice

Chairing a high-level meeting on cybercrimes and social media laws in Muzaffarbad, the AJK PM directed that work should be done in accordance with international standards in that regard.

In order to evolve a comprehensive strategy, he said, "Service of SSP rank officers, especially those who have served in FIA should be hired to chalk out a legal framework ( laws) to tackle this issue effectively at the state level".

The meeting was attended by the PM's Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Additional IG Tahir Qureshi, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood ur Rahman, DIG Muzaffarabad Irfan Masood Kashfi and others.

The Additional IG, on the occasion, assured the AJK PM that work on cybercrimes and social media laws would be started without any delay.

Meanwhile, Tanveer Ilyas along with Minister of Education and Education Dewan Ali Chaghatai visited the head office of AJK TEVTA.

The AJK PM inspected different sections of the institution and interacted with the students. He also inspected a variety of arts and crafts, including 'Namda', 'Gabba', and 'Shawls' at the display center and expressed satisfaction over the quality and standard of the works.

He appreciated the efforts of the Department of Education and gave instructions for further improvement.

While talking to the staff and students, Tanveer Ilyas said technical education was the best source of employment. The government would utilize all available resources to make Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority a modern institution.

In order to promote Kashmiri handicrafts, the PM said, there was a dire need that display centers should be established at different places wherein products manufactured under the auspices of TEVETA could be displayed.

