MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan sought attention of foreign diplomats and international community towards continued Indian firings from across the line of control on civil population of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a big public meeting at Helmet near the line of control on Friday he welcomed the visit of the foreign diplomats, and Journalists to the line of control (LoC) to monitor the situation arose due to Indian aggression.

He said India had been violating the international laws by targeting the civil populations with banned weapons.

He said the purpose of his visit to Neelum Valley was to express complete solidarity with the people affected by Indian firing on LOC who have been facing this with courage and determination.

He paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces as well as the civil populations who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland.

PM said that his government had laid a solid foundation for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir and served the people with devotion and dedication and added that billions of rupees were projected for the completion of mage projects in Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the demands presented in the welcome address, the Prime Minister assured to meet their demands on priority basis and ensure the timely completion of the developmental projects launched in the area.

He directed the completion of the remaining work of Neelum highway, two megawatt power station, and a bridge to provide better communication and electricity facility to the people of the area.

He announced the establishment of a girl higher secondary school at Sardari.

He said the government has given an additional seat in the Assembly for Neelum Valley so that the representatives of the people could protect the rights and address the problems of the people in an effective manner.