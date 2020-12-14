UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Tells Party High Ups About Government's Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:06 PM

AJK Prime Minister tells party high ups about government's performance

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that government had launched a comprehensive development strategy to serve the people with missionary spirit to redress their grievances

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that government had launched a comprehensive development strategy to serve the people with missionary spirit to redress their grievances.

Addressing to the central working committee meeting of the Muslim league (N) on video link here, he said the government had served the masses during his four year tenure with commitment and dedication and solved the problems of the people at their door steps.

He said the government had opened a new door of economic stability and completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

He said projects were executed in every district of the state to bring about a socio economic change in the lives of the people.

Policies were also framed in view of the public interest to raise the living standard of the poor segment of the society, he added.

The prime minister said that during his tenure , all inter-districts roads leading to Pakistan were completed and upgraded to provide better communication facilities to the people.

He said despite financial crunch, efforts were made to make Azad Kashmir a developed area and steps had been intensified to achieve the target set by the government for the overall development of the state.

The Senior Vice President of Muslim league (N) and Senior Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq, Speaker Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir who is also secretary General of the Muslim league (N) also attended the video link meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC Revised Down Forecast for US Crude Oil Produc ..

1 minute ago

Media's role vital in disseminating true informati ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner visits fruit, vegetable market ..

1 minute ago

PDM failed to gather support due to anti-Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.