AJK Prime Minister to provide latest health facilities near LoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was taking concrete steps for the dispensation of latest health facilities to the people across Azad Jammu Kashmir in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that his government was taking concrete steps for the dispensation of latest health facilities to the people across Azad Jammu Kashmir in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of handing over ambulances and modern medical equipment by the World Health Organization to the Government of Azad Kashmir for the provision of medical facilities for the people. WHO Country Director Dr. Palitha Mahipala handed over 6 ambulances, 2 cold chain vehicles and modern medical equipment to the Health Department in the presence of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister also inspected ambulances and other equipment. The Minister for Health Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Special Assistant for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Country Director World Health Organization Dr. Palitha Mahi Pala, DG Health Dr. Aftab, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Health Coordinator Asma Andrabi and other officials from the Department of Health and WHO attended the ceremony.

The prime minister thanked the World Health Organization for providing ambulances and other medical equipment for the LOC areas and said that WHO has always cooperated fully in tackling the challenges in the health sector in Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister said in the 2005 earthquake or other natural disaster, the World Health Organization had always been in the forefront in extending health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir. He said that even during the Corona epidemic, WHO has done a great job all over the world.

The prime minister said that in a recent meeting with the WHO Country Director, he had talked about the provision of medical facilities to the people of LOC. He said The Health Facility Card extended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is a revolutionary program to extend free medical treatment to the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Country Director of WHO speaking on the occasion said that the World Health Organization was working to provide medical care around the world. He said he was impressed by the vision of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and his determination for providing health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir . He assured that the WHO will continue to work closely with the Government of Azad Kashmir for the provision of health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir. He appreciated the steps taken by the governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir with regard to prevention and vaccination against coronavirus.