AJK Prime Minister undertakes different proposals for settlement of Kashmiri refugees

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A high level meeting regarding the permanent settlement of Kashmiri refugees of 1989, living in different refugee camps of Azad Kashmir, was held under the chair of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by education Minister for Schools, Barrister Iftikhar Gilani, AJK Chief Secretary Dr.Shehzad Bangish and senior Member board of Revenue Zahid Abbassi.

The meeting discussed various proposals for the permanent residential facilities of Kashmiri refugees.

The Premier, addressing the meeting, said that Kashmiri refugees have revived the path of prophet Muhammad (PBUH)"Sunnat Nabvi" while migrating and leaving their homes for the struggle of freedom movement.

He said that the government of Azad Kashmir and its people are not only the host of refugees but also regard their sacrifices who uphold the flag of freedom movement high in tough times and hardships.

Haider vowed that all resources and liabilities would be utilized for setting up residential colonies of Kashmiri refugees till the freedom of Kashmir and becoming the part of Pakistan.

He directed the concerned authorities to devise a comprehensive working plan for providing jobs and permanent residential colonies, settlement ownership and collect the database of Kashmiri refugees of 89 and onward temporary living in Pakistan.

AJK PM said that almost 44000 refugees comprising on 7500 families are residing in Azad Kashmir.

"Our government not only increase their monthly grant but also allocated funds for the development of their camps and will take steps for their permanent settlement and rights of ownership in this regard." he said.