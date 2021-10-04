AJK Prime Minister urges International community to pressurize India for early release of Kashmiri political prisoners

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Moday urged the International community, United States (US) President and United Nations Secretary General to pressurize India for early release of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Moday urged the International community, United States (US) President and United Nations Secretary General to pressurize India for early release of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

In his meeting with British Member of Parliament Naz Shah, the prime minister discussed prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Qayyum Niazi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been taking concrete measures to further highlight the Kashmir issue at different international forums.

He urged the Kashmiri diaspora living in different countries including in the UK to play their due role in exposing Indian atrocities in the held valley.

"India is committing serious human rights violations in occupied valley," Abdul Qayyum Niazi said.

He said Indian Army had isolated Kashmiri people from the rest of the world by imposing communication blockade.

Qayyum urged British MPs to play their role to stop Indian aggression in the occupied valley.

British MP Naz Shah briefed the AJK Prime Minister on his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue.