AJK Prime Minister urges people to take precautionary measures during monsoon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday appealed to the masses to take precautionary measures during the ongoing monsoon rains to prevent loss of life and property in the state.

While directing the AJK administration to remain on high alert to deal with any emergency situation, the PM said any kind of negligence in this regard won't be tolerated.

The prime minister also directed the district administration, State Disaster Management Authority and other relevant institutions to inspect the landslide sites and keep the Prime Minister's Office abreast of the situation in the region.

"Along with main highways link roads should be restored as soon as possible and people should be kept updated about the road situation", he said, adding that availability of machinery should be ensured in landslide prone areas.

The prime minister said in case of loss of life and property, provision of relief and other materials should be provided to the victims immediately without any delay.

He said that the authorities at the helm of affairs must personally inspect the dangerous places to avoid any untoward incident.