Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:52 PM

AJK Prime Minister visits Mazar-e-Quaid: Pays eulogizing tributes to father of the nation:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Monday that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader of Muslims and under his dynamic leadership the dream of establishment of Pakistan was translated into reality

The Prime Minister wrote this in the visitors book after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, AJK Prime Minister office said in a statement.

Earlier, the statement said, the Prime Minister laid a flower wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Deputy Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed and PTI MPA Raja Azhar were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the extraordinary services rendered by the Founder of Pakistan and said that the establishment of a separate state for Muslims of the subcontinent was a great achievement which has no precedent in the world.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited the Sindh Assembly. On arrival at the Sindh Assembly, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Ms. Rehana Leghari and Secretary Assembly GM Omar Farooq welcomed him. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh also accompanied the Prime Minister.. The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir also visited the ancient Sindh Assembly Building besides the new block of the Provincial Assembly.

