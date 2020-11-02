AJK Prime Minister warns two district administrations to resolve water source issue

A high level Meeting has given 15 days deadline to District Neelam and Muzaffarabad district administrations to resolve water source issue

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A high level Meeting has given 15 days deadline to District Neelam and Muzaffarabad district administrations to resolve water source issue.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq while chairing the Meeting held here on Monday regarding the Athmuqam Water Supply Scheme warned the two district administrations to resolve the water management dispute amicably through negotiations otherwise the project would be dropped.

The Meeting directed both the district administrations to initiate the dialogue process between the both sides of the concerned authorities and responsible representatives of the districts and also appraise the alternate water resource and submit a inclusive report in this regard.

The Meeting decided that if the issue was not resolved with the consensus, subsequently all the equipment including pipes would be shifted.

The Meeting said that the present government had instigated the Athmuqam Water Supply Scheme with the cost of Rs.160 Million and I should have been completed but unfortunate it was made disputed for a longtime and hurdles were made from both the district administrations (Muzaffarabad and Neelum) and some political figures.

The Meeting said that Prime Minister Raja Farooq came to the conclusion that if the issue was not resolved within the deadline, the water Supply project would be annulled besides, the Meeting also decided that the expenditure which was spend on water pumping would be diminished on emergency bases which later would struck down as it outlaid a heavy burden on national exchequer the Meeting maintained.