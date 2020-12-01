UrduPoint.com
AJK Producing 2300 Megawatt Electricity, Haider.

AJK producing 2300 megawatt electricity, Haider.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that 2300 megawatt electricity is being produced in Azad Kashmir through hydro power generation to cater the increasing demand of the electricity of the people.

He was addressing the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan power project between Azad Kashmir government and Chinese a company under CPEC to produce 700 megawatt electricity.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate the pace of work on the projects which have already been included in the development economic zone.

He said water resources should be utilized fully for economic development and added that Kashmiri people have been tremendous sacrifices for the socio economic well-being of the people of Pakistan.

He said security of food, water and energy have an important role in national security and expressed the hope that the Pakistan government would give special importance for the completion of the projects being launched under CPEC in Azad Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion the Federal Minister for Planning and development Asad Umer highlighted the special efforts of the Azad Kashmir government for their important role in the development of Hydel power generation and said that this project would also play a fundamental role in the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The Federal Minister of Water resources Umer Ayub addressing the ceremony said that the water resources is a key for the overall development of the country and this project which is being completed under CPEC will generate 700 mega watt electricity.

The ceremony was also attended by the Chairman CPEC authority Asim Salim Bajwa and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Power development organization Ch Rukhsar Ahmed.

