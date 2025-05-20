- Home
AJK Proposes Plan To Develop Neelam Valley As Picturesque Bounty Of Nature To Promote Tourism
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to promote tourism at the top mountainous scenic sites, especially in Neelum and Leepa valleys, placing colossal development funds in the forthcoming new fiscal year
2025-26 AJK budget aimed at turning the picturesque areas more attractive for the tourists from across the country.
The official sources told APP that the Almighty Allah has blessed the ancient Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir comprising top mountainous and semi-hilly terrain-oriented topographic picturesque region with the huge natural potential of different form including rivers, waterfalls, lakes, watercourses and other scenic spots which always exceptionally attracted the human being and emerging as ‘paradise on the planet’.
The top mountainous Neelum valley is one of the beautiful valley of the scenic liberated territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Neelam valley secures exceptional significance because of its extra ordinary natural beauty attracting the tourists from the very advent of every summer season since the valley is covered with thick forest with the seasonal streams and rivers across the valley.
Those seeking to visit the picturesque valley can drive directly from two different sites including adjoining Kaghan Valley and the Noori Top. Besides these two famous approach roads, the valley has also several of minor passes to drive into the area.
