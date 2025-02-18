AJK provides subsidy on electricity & flour from own resources: Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Federal government would no longer have to bear even a single rupee of financial burden on subsidy being provided to citizens of Azad Kashmir in terms of cheap electricity.

He expressed these views while talking to a private news channel here on Tuesday."We have been able to reduce development and non-development expenditure and government accorded top priority to savings", he said, adding that the State government was now able to provide subsidies on electricity and flour from its own resources.

Referring to the Indian government's sabotage and subversive activities on this side of the ceasefire line, the prime minister said that India was hell bent on creating unrest in Azad Kashmir.

"Our security agencies have arrested some people in this regard ", he said. Referring to Pakistan's clear cut stance on the issue of Kashmir, he said that the present Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir's address in Kakul in which he reiterated his country's unwavering support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle had cleared the fog over the issue of Kashmir that has been looming over it since the Indian government abrogated articles 370 and 35A in 2019.

The prime minister stated that the rising tides of anger against India in the liberated territory would change the whole scenario provided the Indian government went on with its policy of oppression and suppression in Kashmir.

Regarding the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's talk's offer to India, the AJK PM said that Pakistan has always shown its readiness to engage in a meaningful and result oriented dialogue with India to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute peacefully. He, however, maintained that talks on the Kashmir issue was not possible under the Modi government. He said that the Army Chief and the Prime Minister of Pakistan's presence in Azad Kashmir on Kashmir solidarity day was a vivid manifestation of a strong and everlasting relationship between the Kashmiris and Pakistan.

In response to a question, the Prime Minister said that strengthening Kashmir's liberation struggle and providing an effective governance system were the two main objectives behind the establishment of the base camp government.

He said that fruits of the hard work done by his government for the last 21 months have started reaching to people.

Regarding his future strategy, the PM said, " As Parliamentary leader, I will decide the future course of action in consultation with other colleagues".