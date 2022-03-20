AJK PSC Chairman presents annual performance to AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 20 (APP):Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Air Marshal (R) Masood Akhtar called on the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the Metropolis on Sunday.

He presented the commission's annual performance report to the President besides briefing him in detail about the PSC's performance.