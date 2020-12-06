UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PTI Info Sec Condoles Sad Demise Of Lt. Gen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

AJK PTI Info Sec condoles sad demise of Lt. Gen

MIRPUR AJK Dec, 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir's Info. Secrtary, Ershad Mahmud expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Lieutenant General (Retd), Mohsin Kamal who died on Sunday.

In a statement of condolence, he said that life time meritorious services of Genral Mohsin Kamal for the nation and country would always be remembered.

"He was one of those brave and distinguished sons of Azad Jammu &Kashmir who performed in various top slots in Pakistan", he underlined.

Whenever the nation called, they were found at the forefront, Ershad added.

The PTI AJK leader said that in last few years of his life, General Mohsin Kamal headed Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission furnishing thousands of jobless youth with the employment opportunities on merit in various positions of AJK civil service in various nation-building institutions.

"The death of Kamal, has deprived the nation of a valiant soldier and learned scholar", the PTI leader said.

Ershad Mahmud said that lifetime services and the distinguished personality of the departed soul was the part of a golden chapter of the history who would always be remembered with due respect and honour, he concluded.

It may be added late Gen. (R) Mohsin Kamal had originally hailed from Indian occupied Jammu .

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Died Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday Gold From Top Merit Packaging Limited Employment Sad AJKPSC

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

1 hour ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

2 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaibaâ€™s candidacy for pres ..

2 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.