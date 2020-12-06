AJK PTI Info Sec condoles sad demise of Lt. Gen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR AJK Dec, 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir's Info. Secrtary, Ershad Mahmud expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Lieutenant General (Retd), Mohsin Kamal who died on Sunday.

In a statement of condolence, he said that life time meritorious services of Genral Mohsin Kamal for the nation and country would always be remembered.

"He was one of those brave and distinguished sons of Azad Jammu &Kashmir who performed in various top slots in Pakistan", he underlined.

Whenever the nation called, they were found at the forefront, Ershad added.

The PTI AJK leader said that in last few years of his life, General Mohsin Kamal headed Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission furnishing thousands of jobless youth with the employment opportunities on merit in various positions of AJK civil service in various nation-building institutions.

"The death of Kamal, has deprived the nation of a valiant soldier and learned scholar", the PTI leader said.

Ershad Mahmud said that lifetime services and the distinguished personality of the departed soul was the part of a golden chapter of the history who would always be remembered with due respect and honour, he concluded.

It may be added late Gen. (R) Mohsin Kamal had originally hailed from Indian occupied Jammu .