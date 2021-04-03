AJK Public Service Commission postpones departmental exam schedule in view of Lock-down

AJK Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed departmental MCQ test and examination which was scheduled to be held on April 6 upto April 9 due to lockdown in view of rapidly spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic

The examination/test of the departments including Higher education Commission(HEC), Accountability Bureau, Inspection of Implementation Commission(IIC), Public Health and Public Service Commission which was scheduled to held on April 6 up to April 9 and PSC has called off due to the week-long Lock down and closer of General transport in view of the speedy spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Azad Kashmir, particularly in Ponch and Mirpur Divisions, said a notification issued by PSC officials here on Saturday.