MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) : State-run Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Tuesday started its special transmission of flood relief funds to join the nation in ongoing relief operations for rehabilitation of the flood affectees in various parts of the country besides AJK.

The special live transmission started at 10.

00 in the morning and continued for a couple of hours inviting people to donate maximum generous financial and material relief for the flood affected people, AK Radio Mirpur's spokesman Ali Akhtar Saleem told APP.

A large number of people also shared in the fund-raising drive for flood affectees rehabilitation through the live phone calls announcing generous relief for the affectees.

By joining the special transmission, executive producer and newly-inducted Station Director Khush Bakht Jameel appealed to the people across AJK to join the noble campaign for the early rehabilitation of the flood affectees.