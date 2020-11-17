AJK re-imposes lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases

(@fidahassanain)

The authorities have imposed lockdown again for 15 days and banned wedding ceremonies in the valley.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday decided to impose complete lockdown again for 15 days due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

The authorities said that 19 per cent increase of Coronavirus cases was witnessed the valley.

“We have decided to impose lockdown again for 15 days, and we are closely watching the situation,” said the Muzaffarabad government.

“There is 19 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases only in Muzaffarabad,” the sources said, adding that it was increasing sharply.

The AJK government put ban on all districts of the region while educational institutions have been shut down.

The businesses, it said, would also remain closed while the staff was reduced to 50 per cent at all public offices.

“The business of essential services shall remain continue with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure,” said the government.

The authorities also imposed ban on marriage functions.

Residents, who are out of the region, were asked to not travel to the AJK until the lockdown was lifted.

According to the latest reports, at least 33 people died of Covid-19 and 2, 050 new cases surfaced during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

National Command and Control Center (NCOC) said that around 2,050 cases of coronavirus were reported while 33 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 7,193.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 361,081.

As many as 324,834 patients have recovered from the disease while more than 1,447 reported to be in critical condition.