AJK registers 44 new COVID-19 positive cases: tally rises to 488

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) : After 44 new positive cases of coronavirus appeared in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the state rose to 488, it was officially said on Wednesday.

The official statement released to the media here on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 44 new cases in AJK � which include 15 in Muzaffarabad district, 06 in Rawalakot, 07 in Mirpur, 09 in Bhimbher and 07 in Kotli district.

It may be added that the pandemic has so far claimed 09 casualties in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir which include 05 in Muzaffarabad district, 02 in Mirpur district and one each in Palandri and Rawalakot districts.

At present, a total of 260 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities/ isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time, after the complete recovery, 2 more patients were discharged from the health facilities in AJK raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across in the state to 219, the health authorities disclosed.

A total of 371 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested .

According to the health authorities, a total of 9573 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 9520 had been received with 488 positive cases.

Out of the total of 488 corona virus positive cases, 219 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state, the authorities added.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement that a total of 8749 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah.