AJK Rejects India's Election Drama In Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Speakers at a massive protest rally in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday categorically rejected the farcical elections organized by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the rally organized by the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC), the speakers including NEOC Chairman Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Additional SP Raja Aamar Nawabi, DBA President Shakeel-Uz Zaman and leaders from various political parties stated that the elections in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir can never be a substitute for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The speakers emphasized that India is trying to undermine the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and tarnish the ancient cultural heritage of the Muslim-majority state through these forced elections.

They condemned the desecration of mosques, killing of Kashmiri martyrs and the destruction of Kashmiri properties by the Indian occupation forces.

Zaffar Mughal, the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee at the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, called upon the United Nations and global human rights groups to intervene and ensure the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

He questioned the international community's silence on the blatant violations of UN resolutions by India in the occupied territory.

The participants of the rally unanimously rejected Delhi's sponsored election drama in IIOJK, stressing that only a free and fair plebiscite, as per the UN resolutions can allow the Kashmiri people to decide their own future.

