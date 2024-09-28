Open Menu

AJK Rejects Sham Elections In IIOJ&K Held Under Shadow Of Occupying Indian Army Guns: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

POONCH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul-Haq said on Friday that Azad Jammu Kashmir has completely rejected the sham elections held in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state under the supervision of the occupying Indian army.

"We also reject any formula that smacks of divided Kashmir. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to support the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir  State," the AJK Prime Minister said this while addressing a public meeting in Hajira in Poonch Division. 

I thank the people of the area of Sardar Khan Bahadur Khan (late) for their warm welcome. We have to understand the ideology of our forefathers and adopt the role of following it.

This is Azad Jammu Kashmir, which stands as peaceful territory. There is a history of cruelty and brutality in occupied Kashmir. The relationship of the people, which was weakened, is being restored. Establishing social protection funds by reducing unnecessary expenditure is a major initiative for the poor people of the state, he added.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Haq announced the urgent construction of Tirar Khel-HHadi Tarpi Maidan Road, Hajira twelve and a half-kilometer bypass road, Trar Khel Bypass Road, and construction of a bridge over Ranger Nala Hajira, Hajira.

He also announced 7 lakhs for Hajira Press Club, while Government Minister Amir Altaf Khan announced 10 lakhs.

These views were expressed by the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir at a meeting organized by the Minister of Tourism, Sardar Amir Altaf, in the Hajira Sub-Division of Poonch District.

Addressing the public, Prime Minister Haq said that this region was liberated due to the sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis of the land of Poonch, and the nobles from this land had spent their lives in establishing and protecting this system.

The work done in sixteen months is visible on the ground. The meritocracy has freed the NTS and the Public Service Commission from political influence, he further highlighted.

Minister of TEVTA Sardar Amir Altaf Khan, while addressing the meeting, thanked Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haq and government ministers for coming to Hajira. He said, ”We salute the people living here for the enthusiasm with which the people welcomed the Prime Minister.”

Adviser to the government, Colonel Maruf Khan, while speaking, said that he congratulated Minister TEVTA Sardar Aamir Altaf for organizing a successful meeting.

APP/ahr/378

