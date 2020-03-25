AJK remained lockdown on 2nd consecutive day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir remained fully lockdown the second consecutive day on Wednesday as people across the liberated territory mostly adhered to the prohibitory orders to help authorities stopped the spread of coronavirus, that has gripped over 196 countries across the world.

AJK government had imposed lockdown across the state on March 24 to avert the threat of spreading of coronavirus.

The individuals were allowed to move to meet their necessities of life including purchase of edibles and medicines during the lockdown.

The law enforcement agencies, AJK police, continued chasing those, mostly youngsters, roaming the streets on bikes unnecessarily and booked hundreds of such roamers. Some 176 wanderers were rounded up by the police only in Mirpur district during last two days since the lockdown clamped the state to disband the daily life for the sake of overcoming the spread of the epidemic.

The streets continued giving deserted look as the shops, shopping malls and major business centers remained closed except bakery, milk, vegetables and fruits shops. All kinds of inter-city, inter-provincial transport was halted to and from Azad Jammu Kashmir during the lock-down.

All universities, schools and colleges were continued to remain closed, besides closure of offices of all private and public-sector departments across AJK following the locked down to avert threat of the spread of the virus that engulfed a major part of the world leaving the daily life paralyzed in the affected countries.

The AJK government Wednesday announced to continue shutting all the private and state-run educational institutions throughout AJK till May 31 without any break to combat the pandemic that has threatened major parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK.

National and regional Newspapers could not reach their respective destinations following the suspension of the vehicular traffic to and from AJK during the lockdown that would continue for next three weeks, as announced by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan following the advent and implementation of the strict lockdown to avert threat of the spreading of COVID-19.

The inscribe correspondent visited various streets of Mirpur to assess the situation and found duty officials of the law enforcement agencies and civic bodies including Divisional Commissioner Chaudhary Muhammad Raqeeb, DG MDA Chaudhary Ejaz Raza, City Administrator Tahir Mirpur, local police and civil administration officers including Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz, SSP Irfan Saleem, ADC (G) Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, SDM Munir Queshi, DSP city Ch.

Ansar Mahmood and others were found alert and vigilant to ensure complete lockdown in the district, besides supervising the measures to combat the epidemic through required means.

All kinds of private vehicles, inter-provincial, inter-district and inter-city public transport which were already suspended for the past four days, would continue to be banned for operation for the next three weeks. However, government will ensure uninterrupted supply of edibles and pharmaceutical items. Journalists were exempted to move, during lockdown.

It may be added that AJK Chief Secretary office, Services and General Administration, Law, Home Department, all offices of Health, Police, Senior Member board of Revenue, administration, IGP, Information, Local Government, PPH and other local bodies continued functioning during the lockdown.

Municipal services, electricity, water supply, SCO, other cellular companies and banks and other institutions of essential services also continue working with the minimum staff. petrol pumps and LPG shops also remained opened during the lock-down.

Holding of all kind of gatherings including religious congregations have been banned and hotels, and shopping malls would remain close during entire period of three-week lockdown.

The government employees have been directed to keep their CNIC and other passes if issued by their department with them.

Authorities has advised the public to participate in the funeral ceremonies in minimum numbers and last burial rituals only by the close relatives of the grieved families.

AJK government has ordered concerned authorities to initiate strict action against those involved in hoarding or profiteering.

The state government has appealed masses to extend full of their cooperation to the authorities strictly observing social distancing and all other precautionary measures advised by the medical experts to help stop the virus spread.