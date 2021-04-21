UrduPoint.com
AJK Remembers Iqbal On His 83rd Death Anniversary With Due Solemnity And Reverence

Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

AJK remembers Iqbal on his 83rd death anniversary with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday observed 83d death anniversary of Kashmir-origin poet of the east Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal with the renewal of pledge to continue their just and principled struggle for liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the unlawful manacles of the forced Indian rule.

They also pledged to continue their endeavored to make Pakistan a true forward-looking Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet philosopher.

Various cultural, political and social organizations hosted simple and impressive gatherings comprising seminars in various Azad Jammu and Kashmir cities strictly following Standard Operating Procedures, to highlight the services of the poet of the East.

Special ceremonies comprising a grand poetic sitting (Mehfil-e-Mushaira) to mark the death anniversary of Iqbal besides to pay tribute to the poet philosopher were held in various parts of AJK.

The poets and the scholars on this occasion highlighted the importance of high intellect and pen of the poet philosopher Allama Iqbal for the betterment, uplift, self respect and sovereignty of the humanity and human values in line with the teachings of islam and the Islamic values.

The participants emphasized the need of acting upon the sayings of the poet philosopher who envisioned the idea of the emergence of separate home land for Muslims of South Asia Pakistan, for maintaining the sovereignty, progress and prosperity of the country.

The participants also offered Fateha for the departed soul praying for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country besides for the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedo.

In Mirpur speakers paid glorious tributes to the poet philosopher at a special ceremony hosted jointly by UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) and the Jammu Kashmir Writers Forum to mark the death anniversary of the poet of the east.

A delegation of the AJK people from Mirpur, under the leadership of Chairman Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Commission Humayoon Zaman Mirza visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and laid wreaths and offered `Fateha`.

