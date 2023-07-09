AJK remembers Madr-e-Millat on her death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 09 (APP):The 56th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Sunday.

Special prayer meetings were the hallmark of the day wherein participants offered Fatiha besides paying rich tributes for the lifetime meritorious services during and after the emergence of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of her brother.

"Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is always remembered for her passionate all-time hard work and support for securing due rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement", said Jammu & Kashmir Jinnah Foundation Chairman Dr Muhammad Chaudhry in a statement.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting was held at Media Park at Sajid Plaza under the auspices of the convener Jammu & Kashmir Free Media Association paid honour to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.