Open Menu

AJK Remembers Madr-e-Millat On Her Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

AJK remembers Madr-e-Millat on her death anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 09 (APP):The 56th death anniversary of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Sunday.

Special prayer meetings were the hallmark of the day wherein participants offered Fatiha besides paying rich tributes for the lifetime meritorious services during and after the emergence of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of her brother.

"Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is always remembered for her passionate all-time hard work and support for securing due rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement", said Jammu & Kashmir Jinnah Foundation Chairman Dr Muhammad Chaudhry in a statement.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting was held at Media Park at Sajid Plaza under the auspices of the convener Jammu & Kashmir Free Media Association paid honour to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Prayer Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

14 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

16 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

16 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

16 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

20 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

20 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

21 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

22 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan