AJK remembers Mohterma Fatima Jinnah for vibrant role in emergence of Pakistan movement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Rich tributes were paid to Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 52nd death anniversary observed on Tuesday with due solemnity and reverence across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Special prayers meetings were hall mark of the day wherein participants offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace besides paying rich tributes for the life time meritorious services during and after the emergence of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of her brother - father of the nation and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Mohterma Fatima Jinnah is always remembered for her passionate all-time hard-work and support for securing due rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.

Various political parties and women wings of many organizations hosted conferences and seminars to remember the life time services rendered by the sister of Quaid-e-Azam.

Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the historical movement for establishment of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting was held at Media Park at Sajid Plaza to pray for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Born in 1893, Mohterma Fatima Jinnah had died in Karachi this day of 9th July.