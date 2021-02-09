UrduPoint.com
AJK Remembers Shaheed Afzal Guru's Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

AJK remembers Shaheed Afzal Guru's martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The 8th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Afzal Guru was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday with due solemnity and reverence.

The valiant Kashmir freedom struggle leader Dr. Afzal Guru had been put to gallows this day eight years ago in 2013 in New Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail in a fake charge of attack on the Indian Parliament.

Special ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle were held in various AJK district headquarters including the State's metropolis AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider paid rich tributes to Shaheed Kashmiri freedom fighter in a statement on the eve of his 8th martyrdom anniversary. He declared the sad demise of Afzal Guru as judicial killing and worst violation of human rights at the hands of fascist India and her occupational forces in internationally acknowledged Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

Haider paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, on their martyrdom anniversaries being observed on February 11 and February 9.

Visiting Chairman of UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikander Khan said paid rich tributes of shaheed Afzal Guroo and Maqbool Butt that the martyrdoms were an inseparable part of the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement.

Speaking at a condolence reference held here Tuesday under the auspices of his organization to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Afzal Guroo, he termed the hangings of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru as judicial murders.

He said that India did not fulfill legal requirements while executing the two great heroes of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

