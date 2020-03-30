UrduPoint.com
AJK Reports 18 More Suspected Corona Cases In Quarantine Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

As many as 18 more corona virus suspected people were reported at quarantine centres in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday whose samples for test has been sent to National Institute on Health (NIH), Health Department said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 18 more corona virus suspected people were reported at quarantine centres in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday whose samples for test has been sent to National Institute on Health (NIH), Health Department said.

Dr. Nadeem, a focal person of the health department said a total of 177 people had been tested in AJK out of which only six were found positive while results of 93 samples were awaited. 56 people from different quarantine centers had been discharged after tested negative, he added.

Out of six positive patients, four were being treated at Isolation in Teaching Hospital Mirpur and two at district headquarter Hospital Bhimber, Dr. Nadeem added.

Out of 18 new suspected cases, eight were reported at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), six at Teaching Hospital Mirpur, two each at district headquarter Hospital Bagh and district headquarter Hospital Kotli and District headquarter Hospital Plundari.

Besides this, 50 other relatives of positive patients had been quarantined at Mirpur and Bhimber and their samples were sent to NIH for test, he informed.

He said 37 quarantine centers had been established in all the districts of AJK while isolation wards had been established in all district headquarter Hospitals.

Meanwhile, lock down continued in AJK on fifth day and a high level meeting presided over by AJK prime minister decided to further strict the lockdown. Intra district travel has also been banned with the special permission of the government.

