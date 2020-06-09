AJK reports 30 more Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 426

(@FahadShabbir)

Covid-19 cases are surging rapidly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as hospitals received 30 more confirmed patients within 24 hours taking the total tally to 426 and filling the capacity of beds in isolation wards

Minister for Information Technology and spokesperson on Covid-19 Dr. Mustafa Bashir said the pandemic was spreading fast in the region and people could slow down the spread only by strictly adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Out of 30 new cases, 14 surfaced in Muzafferabad, 9 in Sudhunoti district and 7 in Mirpur district, the minister informed the media in a briefing here Monday, adding three doctors and two paramedics also contracted the virus.

The minister warned that fast spread of virus in the region was a matter of serious concern for the government and if the violations of SOPs were continued, the government would have no option but to withdraw the relaxation in the lockdown.

He informed that nine people had died of coronavirus in the region so far, out of which 5 were in Muzaffarabad, 2 in Mirpur and one each in Rawalakot and Sudhunoti districts while 209 had recovered the illness.