AJK reports first coronavirus (COVID-19) positive case, suspends intra provincial transport: Health Minister

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wednesday reported first coronavirus (COVID 19) positive case in southern district of Mirpur who had traveled from Taftan with 4 other pilgrims and has been admitted in isolation ward at Hospital, said Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi.

Addressing a press conference accompanying with Minister State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and health official here at Press Club, the Minister said 5 devotees were brought from Taftan Yesterday and one of them was tested positive with COVID 19 while 4 other have been quarantined in Mirpur.

He said 45 year old patient belongs to district Sudhonoti (Plundari) and has been under treatment in Mirpur Hospital.

The minister said test samples of 23 pilgrims had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for test of which results of 21 had been received with one positive and others' negative.

He said a testing laboratory at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Muzaffarabad would be working from tomorrow.

Dr. Naqi said the government had established quarantine centers at each district head quarter while isolation wards have been set up in every district headquarter Hospital to treat the patients.

He said the government had taken strict measures to overcome the possible spread of pandemic including minimizing the public movement and suspension of intra provincial transport from March 20 for two weeks while Rs 70 million had been immediately released to acquire equipment and protective kits for medicos.

"The Prime Minister of AJK has established a fund comprising contribution of cabinet members and employees of the government of grade 16 and above to overcome the pandemic spread while a high level task force headed by Prime Minister has been constituted to look after the government's measures and daily activities to overcome the crisis," Dr. Naqi added.

He said more Iran return pilgrims would be coming from Taftan by tomorrow and they would be kept in quarantine for 14 days while checking at all entry points to Azad Kashmir from Punjab and KPK had been made more strict to avoid entry of any Iran returned person.

He further said that entry of general public in government offices had been banned while tourists from other parts of the country had been also banned for two weeks to enter in AJK as a precautionary measure. Transport from other provinces to Azad Kashmir has also been suspended from March 20 for two weeks excluding the goods transportation.

To a question, he said there has been scarcity of ventilators all over the country and AJK have 10 ventilators in numbers however, he said 200 ventilators would soon be coming from China and AJK would get some more.