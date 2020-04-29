AJK reports one more positive case taking tally of Covid-19 patients to 66

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :With the addition of another positive case, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reached to 66 excluding 3 people from Sargodha who were under treatment in Kotli.

According to a news release issued by the health department, a total of 1967 tests had been conducted in the region out of which 69 were found positive (66 AJK nationals and 3 from Sargodha), while results of 232 were awaited.

37 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 6 from DHQ Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Bhimber, one from DHQ Kotli, 12 from New City Hospital Mirpur, one from THQ Dhodial and 2 from DHQ Plundari, while 29 are under treatment in these hospitals.