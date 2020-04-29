UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Reports One More Positive Case Taking Tally Of Covid-19 Patients To 66

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

AJK reports one more positive case taking tally of Covid-19 patients to 66

With the addition of another positive case, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reached to 66 excluding 3 people from Sargodha who were under treatment in Kotli

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :With the addition of another positive case, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reached to 66 excluding 3 people from Sargodha who were under treatment in Kotli.

According to a news release issued by the health department, a total of 1967 tests had been conducted in the region out of which 69 were found positive (66 AJK nationals and 3 from Sargodha), while results of 232 were awaited.

37 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 6 from DHQ Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ Bhimber, one from DHQ Kotli, 12 from New City Hospital Mirpur, one from THQ Dhodial and 2 from DHQ Plundari, while 29 are under treatment in these hospitals.

Related Topics

Sargodha Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Imran, Rouhani hold telephonic discussion on COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for ..

3 minutes ago

USCIRF report exposes ugly face of India: MUC

3 minutes ago

French Government to Provide Financial Aid to Non- ..

3 minutes ago

EU launches judicial freedom case against Poland

6 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler,seized illicit liquor

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.