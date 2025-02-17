AJK Reviews Implementation On Climate Change Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary for Development, Atif Rahman, presided over the fourth meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy Implementation Committee on Monday.
The meeting reviewed the performance regarding the implementation of the National Climate Change Policy 2021 and the Azad Kashmir Climate Change Policy 2017.
It also discussed the required resources and challenges for preparing the performance report.
During the briefing, Secretary for Environment, Wildlife, and Fisheries, Amir Mahmood Mirza, stated that the Department of Environment has developed a comprehensive plan by ensuring effective coordination with various departments and sectors for implementing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy. Under this plan, the performance of all sectors will be assessed, and a report will be sent to the Federal Ministry.
In the meeting, Secretary Amir Mahmood Mirza provided a briefing on the progress of the Climate Change Policy, stating that a comprehensive plan has been formulated covering 13 sectors included in the Azad Kashmir Climate Change Policy 2017.
The meeting directed the relevant departments to compile recommendations regarding the assigned tasks in light of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy and submit reports accordingly. The Environmental Protection Agency was instructed to coordinate with all relevant departments regarding climate change policies and report to the Federal Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.
Officials from the Department of Environment, as well as representatives from relevant departments, attended the meeting.
