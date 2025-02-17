Open Menu

AJK Reviews Implementation On Climate Change Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

AJK reviews implementation on Climate change policy

Additional Chief Secretary for Development, Atif Rahman, presided over the fourth meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy Implementation Committee on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary for Development, Atif Rahman, presided over the fourth meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy Implementation Committee on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the performance regarding the implementation of the National Climate Change Policy 2021 and the Azad Kashmir Climate Change Policy 2017.

It also discussed the required resources and challenges for preparing the performance report.

During the briefing, Secretary for Environment, Wildlife, and Fisheries, Amir Mahmood Mirza, stated that the Department of Environment has developed a comprehensive plan by ensuring effective coordination with various departments and sectors for implementing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy. Under this plan, the performance of all sectors will be assessed, and a report will be sent to the Federal Ministry.

In the meeting, Secretary Amir Mahmood Mirza provided a briefing on the progress of the Climate Change Policy, stating that a comprehensive plan has been formulated covering 13 sectors included in the Azad Kashmir Climate Change Policy 2017.

The meeting directed the relevant departments to compile recommendations regarding the assigned tasks in light of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Climate Change Policy and submit reports accordingly. The Environmental Protection Agency was instructed to coordinate with all relevant departments regarding climate change policies and report to the Federal Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

Officials from the Department of Environment, as well as representatives from relevant departments, attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

11 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

5 minutes ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

26 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

26 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

13 minutes ago
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

21 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

21 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan